Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
Randie Rotunno Oxx

Randie Rotunno Oxx Obituary
Randie Rotunno Oxx

Endicott - Randy Rotunno Oxx, 53 of Endicott, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home of Cardiac Arrest. He was predeceased by his sister, Rose Antoinette Rotunno; his grandparents; his uncle, Herbert Washington; his aunt, Charlene Clark; his cousin, Colleen Clark. He is survived by his mother, Helen; his brother, Ronnie; his sisters, Cathleen and Cynthia; his nieces, Serenity, Katrina, Katie, Ebunnie, Kristen; his nephews, Santino and Camdyn; also aunts, uncles, many cousins, great-nephews, great-nieces and many friends; his former wife and step-son, Elaine Fanara and Jay. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 5:00 PM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY with the Rev. David Cook, officiating. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3:00 - 5:00 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A complete obituary is available at pucedofuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 4, 2019
