|
|
Randy Groome
Windsor - Randy Duane Groome, 58, went to heaven on September 7, 2019 after battling an aggressive form of cancer in such a heroic way that Iron Man would have been proud. He will have a joyous reunion there with his mother Shirley Vinson of Sayre, PA; stepmother Beryl Groome of Binghamton, NY; brother John Groome of Pittsburgh, PA; brother Fon Kat Lee of Endicott, NY; and furry companion, Tia. He leaves behind the love of his life, Lillian, to whom he had been married for nearly 40 years; sons and daughters-in-law Jeffrey and Heather (O'Brien) Groome of Nichols, NY, Timothy Groome and Megan Foley of Dahlonega, GA, and Wesley and Danielle (Dingman) Groome of Windsor, NY; 5 beautiful grandchildren of whom he thought the world: Michael, Cassandra, Gabriel, Nathaniel, and Arielle Groome; father Frank Groome and stepmother Shirley Harvey of Owego, NY; close nephew Brian Warner; close brother- and sister-in-law, Fred "Buzzard" and Sandra (Seymour) Warner of Greene, NY; aunt Mary Walker of Sayre, PA; stepfather Ned Vinson of PA; stepsister Janice Dietert of Arizona; stepbrother Kevin Vinson of Troy, PA; stepbrother Alan and sister-in-law Ayra of FL; stepsister Esther Morgan of Troy, PA; several other aunts, uncles, cousins, siblings, nieces and nephews; furry companions Bentley, Barbie, Bernie and many deer friends; as well as many friends who were utterly blessed to know him. Randy worked at Giant Markets until he became disabled in 1996. He enjoyed his family, people, and helping others. His hard work, service to others and jovial spirit leave a legacy that inspires us each day. A memorial service will be held at Binghamton First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1282 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY 13901 on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 6:00 pm. Friends and family are welcome to visit with the family from 2:30-4:30 pm that day. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019