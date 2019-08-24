|
Randy S. "Recut" Osterhout
Hallstead, PA - Randy "Recut" Osterhout, 55, of Hallstead, PA left us suddenly on August 18, 2019, following a brief illness. He was the oldest son of the late Kathleen Osterhout. Recut is survived by his brother, Richard and Michele Osterhout, and Raymond and Holly Osterhout; four nephews; and one niece. Randy was a 1983 graduate of Mountain View High School and served in the National Guard. He spent his life living his way, and worked hard as a recut saw operator, earning his nickname. After a hard day, he enjoyed shooting pool and whooping it up with his friends. Recut loved to play guitar and jam to his favorite band, KISS. Randy had an unparalleled dedication and work ethic. He will be deeply missed. Maloney's Pub, Hallstead, PA will host a celebration of his life on September 8, 2019, please contact the restaurant for more information.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 24, 2019