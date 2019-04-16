|
In Loving Memory Of
Ranka Jusic
2/3/1954 - 4/16/2009
It doesn't feel as if ten years have passed, it feels as if you're still part of us. You shaped our lives for so many years, who we are is intertwined with who you were. You touched everyone you met, and you live on in our memories. You were always kind, and even when life was hard, you were optimistic and charmed everyone around you. You enriched our lives, and we love you and miss you every day.
Nedzad, Nenad and Dragana.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 16, 2019