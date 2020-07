Raymon A. HunsingerOwego, NY - Raymon A. Hunsinger, 57, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at home. Raymon was predeceased by his father, Paul "Howard" Hunsinger, Jr.; brother, Paul "Butchie" Hunsinger, III. He is survived by his mother, Marjorie "Casey" Hunsinger; two sisters, Suzanne Hunsinger and her husband, Ron Reed, Linda Morrison; three nephews, Michael and his wife, Anjoli Kaufmann, Justin Kaufmann, Christopher Kaufmann; one great-nephew, Brady Kaufmann; several cousins. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with the Rev. Carolyn Gillette, officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Condolences may be made to Raymon's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com