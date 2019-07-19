|
Raymond Antony Rupert
Endicott - Raymond Antony Rupert went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2019 after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Alexis, his two devoted sons Timothy (Suzette) and Paul, his sister Patricia (Fred) Rich, brothers Rev. Allan (Beth) Rupert and David Rupert, in-laws Richard and Nancy Waltman and many other relatives who adored him. Ray worked for IBM for over 20 years and most recently at Binghamton University as a Research Analyst. Ray was a dedicated martial artist who received his master level belt in the Moo Duk Kwan. He cherished his Soo Bahk Do and Tang Soo Do families who were always by his side. Ray was a great cook, an avid gardener and a talented writer. He will always live in our hearts. The family would like to thank the compassionate doctors, nurses and staff at Guthrie Hospital, and the dedicated staff of Lourdes Hospice. The family will hold a private service and ask that contributions be made to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760 in lieu of flowers.
