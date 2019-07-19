Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Rupert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Antony Rupert


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Antony Rupert Obituary
Raymond Antony Rupert

Endicott - Raymond Antony Rupert went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2019 after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Alexis, his two devoted sons Timothy (Suzette) and Paul, his sister Patricia (Fred) Rich, brothers Rev. Allan (Beth) Rupert and David Rupert, in-laws Richard and Nancy Waltman and many other relatives who adored him. Ray worked for IBM for over 20 years and most recently at Binghamton University as a Research Analyst. Ray was a dedicated martial artist who received his master level belt in the Moo Duk Kwan. He cherished his Soo Bahk Do and Tang Soo Do families who were always by his side. Ray was a great cook, an avid gardener and a talented writer. He will always live in our hearts. The family would like to thank the compassionate doctors, nurses and staff at Guthrie Hospital, and the dedicated staff of Lourdes Hospice. The family will hold a private service and ask that contributions be made to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760 in lieu of flowers.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now