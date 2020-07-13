Raymond C. "Bud" Shaw
Olean - "The Man, The Myth, The Legend"
Raymond C. "Bud" Shaw, of 1315 Seneca Ave., went to his heavenly home on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Cuba Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility, following an illness.
Bud was born on December 7, 1931 in Binghamton. On May 5, 1984, in Olean, he married his wife of 35 years, Marlene N. Belvees, who predeceased him on March 2, 2020.
Bud was a graduate of Broome Community College in Binghamton, New York. He served in the US Coast Guard for four years then graduated from Union College in Schenectady, New York. Bud worked for AT&T as an operations manager in Binghamton for 30 years, retiring in 1986. He then drove tour bus for Coach USA for the following sixteen years. Bud loved sports and was an avid swimmer, water-skier, and golfer. He enjoyed coaching youth sports and officiated basketball and softball games. Bud was passionate about "classic" cars, especially convertibles, and loved to work on and drive them. He was a very active member of the Hill Crest Rotary Club, where he received many awards for service and support of the community, including the prestigious "Paul Harris Fellow" Award.
Bud will be missed by the many family and friends whose lives he touched in a very special way. His warm smile and kind personality made him the type of person who never met a stranger. His big heart and encouraging advice were appreciated and remembered by those fortunate enough to know and love him.
Bud and his wife, Marlene, moved to 47 South Shore Road, Cuba Lake, NY in 2010. They then moved to Olean, NY in 2016.
Bud is survived by; 4 children, Kris A. (Molly) Shaw of Phoenix, AZ, Karen M. (Cliff) Jackson of Asheboro, NC, Diana M. Shaw of Cape Coral, Florida, and Dale R. (Connie) Shaw of Binghamton; 3 stepchildren, David J. (Laurie) Carucci of Cuba, Shelley M. (Frank) Giacalone, and Lori A. Schwager both of Mesa, AZ; many grandchildren; and 1 great granddaughter.
Along with his loving wife, Bud was predeceased by 2 sisters, Millie Thomas and Bev Fox.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Cuba Memorial Hospital for taking such amazing care of Bud during his stay there. He loved and appreciated each of you.
A Memorial Service will be held at a date and time to be announced in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc.,646 East State Street, Olean. Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Hillcrest Rotary Club #4880, 608 River Road, Chenango Bridge, New York 13901.