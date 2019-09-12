|
Raymond C. Wessels
Guilford - Raymond C. Wessels, 92, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the A.O. Fox Nursing Home.
Friends are invited to call from 11:00am to 2:00pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney, NY 13838. Burial will be private at a later date in the North Guilford Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Guilford Emergency Squad & Fire Department, PO Box 68, Guilford, NY 13780.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 12, 2019