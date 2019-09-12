Services
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
607-563-3545
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
Raymond C. Wessels

Raymond C. Wessels Obituary
Raymond C. Wessels

Guilford - Raymond C. Wessels, 92, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the A.O. Fox Nursing Home.

Friends are invited to call from 11:00am to 2:00pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney, NY 13838. Burial will be private at a later date in the North Guilford Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Guilford Emergency Squad & Fire Department, PO Box 68, Guilford, NY 13780.

Share memories and condolences with the family online at www.landersfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 12, 2019
