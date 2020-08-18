Raymond (Ray) E. Bunzey
Raymond E. Bunzey (Ray) passed away at Valley View Manor Nursing Home in Norwich NY on August 16, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born May 3, 1935 in Binghamton NY to Jesse and Louella Bunzey, who predeceased him. He attended Bainbridge School, graduating class of 1955.
Ray was predeceased by his beloved wife Rose (McCumber) Bunzey in 2018 and two sons; Robert Bunzey in 1966 and Brian Bunzey in 1993. He is survived by his children Terri (Bill) McCall, Bill (Deb) Bunzey, and Dawn (John) Nelsen; grandchildren Jason, Derek, Erin, Cheryl, Rob, Billy, Joe and Tallan, and great grandchildren Ashton, Alayna, Oliver, Westley, Colin, Caelyn, Cady, Cora, Calliope, Corbin, Weston & Jace. Ray also leaves behind his faithful furry friend Willie, and special friends Richard Fairbairn, Cal Thurston, BJ and JR Scofield, and Tim Price (along with the entire gang at Price Automotive!).
Ray was employed in his early years at Bendix and as a counselor at Camp Brace and also became the proprietor of the Sears Catalogue store in Sidney. Many years later after selling the store Ray drove school bus for Sidney School district.
Ray loved all things engine, wheels and speed….He was respected driver on the Mid-State Dirt Track Circuit in the 1960's driving car #67 for Bob Cable and car #30 for Joe Norton, winning the season championship at Midstate Speedway at Morris in 1963. Although extremely humble, one of his proudest accomplishments was when he was inducted into the Central New York Stock Car Hall of Fame on September 8, 2001 with his wife, children and grandchildren cheering him on. Ray also loved antique gas engines and was an avid member of several engine clubs including The Southern Tier Antique and Gas Engine Association. He traveled the country with Rose and had many stories to share with his friends. After retirement, Ray was a daily visitor to the local McDonalds to catch up on current "news".
Ray's family wishes to extend their thanks to Jamie Price and Eric Mertz for adopting Willie and giving him a loving, forever family; Heidi Lowe and the staff at The Plains for making his final home a happy and restful place; the doctors and staff at Basset Medical in Cooperstown for their outstanding compassion and care, and the staff at Valley View Manor Nursing Home for making his last days comfortable.
When asked "Hey Ray, how are ya"?, he would always answer "One day at a time". That is how he would have wanted everyone to live…not dwelling on the past and not agonizing over the future.
Graveside services will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Sidney on August 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at which time Ray will be laid to rest alongside Rose, Bobby and Brian.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ray's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
; alz.org
