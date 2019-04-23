|
Raymond E. Sampson
- - Raymond E Sampson, 90 of Greene, passed away peacefully at his home with his sweetheart by his side. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Mary Sampson and brother, Donald Sampson. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sara "Sally" Sampson; his daughters or as he called them, his angels, Marion Braman (Bruce) and Rae Linn Sampson; grandchildren, Justin Fuller, Kayla Griffin (Steve), Emma and Matthew Braman; great-grandchildren, Korbin Sampson, Blake Fuller and Brynlee Griffin; brother-in-law, William Henninge Jr. (Cherie) and sister-in-law, Audrey Henninge; favorite nieces, Sara Rose and Lisa Andrews and favorite nephew, Jon Sutlif and other nieces and nephews; special cousins, Joan Anderson (Byron) and Pat Hoag and many other cousins. Ray retired after 50 years of working at B & G Truck Lines. He is a Korean War veteran, a member of the Teamster's Retirees' Club and a member of the American Legion Post 376. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His greatest passion was his log cabin that he built with 14 of the roughest, toughest men in America. There he enjoyed spending time with his family and enjoying the sounds of the Genegantslet Creek. The family would like to thank Chenango County Hospice for their devoted and caring support. He enjoyed seeing his regular nurses. Friends of the family may call Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chenango County Hospice 21 Hayes St, Norwich, NY 13815 and condolences may be sent to the family at
www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 23, 2019