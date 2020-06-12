Or Copy this URL to Share

Kirkwood - Raymond E. Swift, Sr, 86, died June 11, 2020. He is survived by his children; Raymond (Cristina) Swift, Jr., Tammy (Dave) Pangburn and Kandi (Keith) Eigen, 5 grandchildren; Jared (Jamie), Kiel (Ashley), Kate, Noah and Danny, a special friend Nadine Young, his siblings; Beverly Lilquist, Richard (Kathy) Swift and Sylvia (Dale) West, sisters-in-law; Toni Courtney, Sandra Oakley, brothers-in-law; William Wells and Frank (Linda)Wells, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Joan in 2001 and his siblings Robert and William Swift, Marie Hinckley and Betty Benedict. Ray was a retired Highway Maintenance Supervisor for the NYSDOT, Kirkwood. He served his country for 44 years in the US Army and New York National Guard, retiring as Command Sergeant Major. He was a member of the Kirkwood Seniors and the Kirkwood Historical Society.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 am Tuesday at St. Paul's Church, Chenango St. Binghamton. He will be entombed at Vestal Hills Memorial Park with Military Honors. The family will receive friends at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton from 4-7 pm Monday. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the Kirkwood Historical Society in Ray's memory.











