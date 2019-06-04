|
|
Raymond Florio
Endicott - Raymond Joseph Florio, 85, of Endicott, New York, went home to heaven on May 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 4, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, where he later met and married his wife of 62 years, Angela (Galeota) Florio. Early in their married life, the couple moved to Long Island where they raised their two children, Michael A. Florio (Sherry) and Marielena Feldpausch (Francis). Raymond worked for many years as a pioneer data processor and computer operator when companies were just beginning to utilize digital computers. Following retirement, the Florios moved to Endicott in 1997 to be closer to their dearly loved grandchildren: Dr. Christina Feldpausch (and fiancé, Pial), Emily Feldpausch (and fiancé, Jonathan), and Michael Feldpausch. Raymond was an avid athlete and sports fan his entire life, and his interests ranged from baseball to softball to tennis and finally to golf over the years. His athletic accomplishments included playing for the Fort Carson, Colorado Army baseball team during the tail end of the Korean War, winning the Most Valuable Player award as a catcher for a fast pitch softball bankers' league in New York City, and sinking holes-in-one on two different golf outings, one on a par three hole and one on a par four hole. He was also a talented craftsman, and created a beautifully finished basement in his Endicott home as well as intricately hand-carved chess pieces. Many happy family gatherings were celebrated around a full table in that basement when his son Michael (West Point, Class of 1981) visited from Colorado and the Feldpausch family arrived to spend time with Grandma and Grandpa Florio. In his later years, he rekindled his earlier love of chess and relished his Friday night chess matches with his son-in-law. His greatest love in life was spending time with his family, and his stories, perspectives, and insights will be greatly missed at future family gatherings. Raymond was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Rose Florio, and his three sisters, Helen Forzano, Marie Basil, and Dorothy Florio. He is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 701 West Main Street, Endicott, NY, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott, NY, immediately following the Mass. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 4 to June 5, 2019