|
|
Raymond H Shaver
Newark Valley - Raymond H Shaver was born in Newark Valley, NY on June 10, 1932. His 86 year long and wonderfully productive life was totally dedicated to both his family and his community. This precious life ended suddenly on March 21, 2019 and his unexpected passing has broken many hearts.
Ray graduated from Newark Valley High School in 1952. As a teenager he began learning about construction and shortly after graduation he began his long career at the Chesebro Whitman Manufacturing Co. in Newark Valley where his vast knowledge, energy, resourcefulness, determination and creativity led him to becoming the plant manager. Without a formal college education, Ray was both an engineer and draftsman and he held several ladder patents for Chesebro Whitman and Werner.
Ray was charter member of the Newark Valley Historical Society. His personality, knowledge and ability to share this knowledge with many other volunteers helped the Society to grow into the organization it is today. When the Newark Valley Depot was about to be demolished, Ray came to the rescue and restored the building to its original look and condition...if not better! The Welcome Center was designed and constructed under his guidance. The Sycamore Bridge over the Owego Creek at the Farmstead, an engineering feat…was built with Ray in leadership and a small group of volunteers. The list goes on and on. In short, Ray's legacy was, "What can I do to help?"
Ray was predeceased by his parents Leon and Bessie (Hutchinson) Shaver and his brothers Kenneth and Donald Shaver. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan (Hughes) Shaver; their children Lorraine (James) Gridley, Carol Shaver, Norman (Sharon) Shaver and Phillip (Robin) Shaver; his grandchildren: Geren (Shannon) Brink, Robert (Laura) Shaver, Matthew Shaver, Rachel Shaver and great grandchildren: Donald, Lily, William, Alice and Easton Shaver and Marian Brink.
Friends are invited to gather with Ray's family to celebrate his life, at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, on Monday from 1-3 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 3.
Memorial donation may be directed to the Newark Valley Depot, PO Box 222, Newark Valley, NY 13811 in memory of Raymond H Shaver. Memories and condolences may be written in Ray's guestbook at macphersonfh
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 23, 2019