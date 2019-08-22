|
Raymond Hagerman
Binghamton - Raymond Hagerman, age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday August 16, 2019 at Roswell Cancer Center with his loving wife by his side.
Ray is survived by his wife and best friend Marilyn Hagerman. His children and their spouses, Brett & Lorrie Hagerman, Bart & Tina Hagerman, Brian & Tonya Hagerman, Heather & Curtis Clinton, Brad & Dawn Hagerman and Brandon Hagerman & Shelley Noh. His 19 grandchildren, Kyle, Brittany, Ryan, Cody, Cory, Nathan, Shasta, Makenna, Haley, Robin, Tyler, Dylan, Hanna, Zachary, Aarron, Ashlee, Kaleb, Kaden, Paityn. He is also survived by his sister and brother in law Barbara and Donald Duell, his Brothers and sister in laws William and Sandy Hagerman and Robert and Janine Hagerman. He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, William & Mildred Hagerman, of Harpursville NY.
Ray was born on November 6,1946. He graduated from Harpursville Central School. After high school he joined the Army Reserves. He worked for Matthews auto group for over 30 years. He was currently employed by SCA enterprises.
Ray met the love of his life Marilyn when he was just fourteen years old. They were married for 53 years. He cherished their time together. He was the father of 6 children that he loved dearly. Ray was a great family man and a loving father. He was always there when anyone needed anything. He was the hardest working man that you would ever meet. But he always made time for his family. Whether it was finding the time to camp at Rolling Acres campground with the kids or trips to amusement parks or just showing you the correct way to fix something. What he enjoyed most was just having his entire family together, being loud, laughing and repeating the same corny jokes that he had told them years before. His children and grandchildren will always remember him as the strongest man they will ever know. He will forever be our SUPERMAN!
A celebration of his life will be held at Brookvale United Methodist church 2 Canfield rd. Binghamton NY. On Saturday August 24, 2019. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 with services to follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Kevin's guest house 782 Ellicott ST. Buffalo NY 14203.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019