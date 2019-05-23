|
Raymond Johnson
Unadilla - Raymond Johnson, 90 of Unadilla passed away at Valley View Manor Nursing Facility in Norwich on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
He was born October 7, 1928, son of the late Orville and Bessie (Schmerhorn) Johnson in Mt. Upton.
Ray graduated from Mt. Upton Central School with the Class of 1947. He served his country in the United States Army from 1948 to 1952 and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He worked for Amphenol in Sidney from 1952-1987 and served as assessor for Town of Unadilla for 49 years retiring in 2017.
Ray was a 66 year, a life member of the Unadilla American Legion Post 578. He served as Post, County and District Commander and Dept. of NY as Vice Commander.
Ray is also predeceased by a brother, sisters, many nieces and nephews and son Edward.
He is survived by wife Carol (Cook) Johnson of Unadilla, Sons; Raymond Johnson and wife Mary Ann of N. East Maryland, James Johnson and wife Linda of Unadilla; Daughter, Constance Jones and husband Joel of Masonville. Step-daughter, Lori Lavelle and her family As well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services with military honors will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 10:00 am in Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Unadilla.
In lieu of flowers, Ray asked that donations be sent to the NYS Veterans Home Recreation Dept. 4207 State Highway 220 Oxford NY 13830
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.landersfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel Sidney, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 23, 2019