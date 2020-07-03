1/1
Raymond Kwasek
Raymond Kwasek

It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond Kwasek, 59, announces his passing July 1, 2020. Raymond was a caring loving person. He was a jack of all trades, he could fix anything. He would help anyone in need.

He was predeceased at an early age by his parents Leonard and Dolores Kwasek, and later by his beloved aunt and uncle, Raymond and Elizabeth Bronson who raised Raymond after the death of his parents. Raymond is survived by his only child, Sydney, partner, Nancy Whiting and her daughter, Jami and granddaughter, Eleanora, sisters, Andrea Kwasek and Susan (Charles) Moore and nephews; Andrew and Nicholas Moore. He leaves behind many cousins, special friends and his extended family, the Wesoloski's.

Funeral services will be private. Raymond will be interred in Calvary Cemetery. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
