Raymond L. (Stretch) Brainard Jr.
Raymond L. (Stretch) Brainard Jr.

Binghamton - Raymond L. Brainard Jr. (Stretch) 60, of Binghamton unexpectedly passed away on August 27, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving parent's Raymond Brainard and Mary Brainard, Sister Rene Jackson, Brother's Walter Brainard and Irvin Brainard. He is survived by his sister's Eva Jacobs (Bill), Mary Stack, and Kathy Brainard. Brother's William Buchanan (Ann) and Richard Brainard. Loving Aunt Eva Bump, special friend and cousin Howard Boyce. He was well known to many friends as Stretch and will be missed by everyone.

A graveside memorial will be held on Thursday, September 3 at 2pm at Spring Forest Cemetery, Binghamton.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
