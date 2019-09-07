|
|
Raymond L. Van Marter
New Port Richey, FL - Raymond L. Van Marter 93, of New Port Richey, Fl passed away on September 3, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Lewis and Floy (Sterling) Van Marter; loving sister Betty Buck; son in-law Teddy DuBrava. He is survived by his wife Irene (Belancsik) Van Marter; children Catherine (William) Rothganger, Deborah (Thomas) Flynn, Mary Lee (James) Sarpolis, Raymond Jr. (Patricia) Van Marter, Patty DuBrava, Kevin Van Marter, John (Jane) Van Marter; 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. Ray loved fishing on Oneida Lake. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force serving from 1942 until 1945 in World War II. The family wishes to thank Baldomero Lopez State Veterans Home in Florida for their compassionate care of Dad. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11am until 12noon at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will follow at 12noon. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow in Holy Spirit Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Baldomero Lopez State Veterans Hospital 6919 Parkway Blvd. Land O' Lakes Florida 34639.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019