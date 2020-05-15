Raymond M. Berry
1930 - 2020
Raymond M. Berry

Lounsberry - Raymond M. Berry, 89, a well-known and respected dairy farmer from Lounsberry, went home to be with his Lord on, May 11, 2020 following a brief battle with COVID-19.

Born June 20, 1930 in Nichols, a son of the late Alvy and Waneta (Shoemaker) Berry.

On October 4, 1952 Raymond married Alice Lucille "Daisy" McNeil. Together they shared 54 years of marriage until her passing on October 31, 2006. Raymond and Lucille were long-time members of the Lounsberry United Methodist Church and were instrumental in establishing the Food Pantry. He served for over 40 years as the church treasurer, was a member of the choir, and board of trustees. In addition, Raymond devoted a portion of his time to the Riverside Cemetery, in which he served as the secretary and a board member.

Raymond is survived by his sons David Berry; Daniel and his wife Julie Berry; his grandchildren: Morgan Berry; and Brian (Allison) Berry; great-grandchildren: Eli, Corinne and Elise; his siblings: John (Rose) Berry; Fred (Kathie) Berry; Ruth (Jack) Quinn; Lois (Bud) Waite; sisters-in-law: Donna Berry and Martha Berry. Many nieces, nephews also survive. Predeceased by his parents; his wife Lucille; brothers: Robert and Lloyd.

A celebration of Raymond's life will take place at the Lounsberry Church when we are able to gather as family and friends. Raymond will be laid to rest next to his wife Lucille in the Lounsberry Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Flowers will be provided by the family and they encourage those to remember the organizations that meant so much to Raymond and Lucille ~ Lounsberry United Methodist Church, The Lounsberry Food Pantry, or Lounsberry Cemetery.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Sutfin Funeral Chapel
273 South Main Street
Nichols, NY 13812
(607) 699-3060
