Raymond Millard
Binghamton - 6/19/1929 - 10/31/2020
Having endured life's struggles, his physical body finally gave out and his spirit ascended to the heavens to be in God's hands. He leaves behind his last brother Winfield (Sandy) of Windber, PA. his children, Gilbert, Marilyn, Michael, Gary and James whom he loved and tried to help each in his own way. He is predeceased by his wife, Carolyn, daughter Karen as well as his other sibling that passed before him. Raymond will be missed by his grandchildren and great grandchildren who he loved as well.
Graveside services with military honors will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Conklin Cemetery, 254 Carlin Road, Conklin. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
