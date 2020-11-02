1/1
Raymond Millard
Raymond Millard

Binghamton - 6/19/1929 - 10/31/2020

Having endured life's struggles, his physical body finally gave out and his spirit ascended to the heavens to be in God's hands. He leaves behind his last brother Winfield (Sandy) of Windber, PA. his children, Gilbert, Marilyn, Michael, Gary and James whom he loved and tried to help each in his own way. He is predeceased by his wife, Carolyn, daughter Karen as well as his other sibling that passed before him. Raymond will be missed by his grandchildren and great grandchildren who he loved as well.

Graveside services with military honors will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Conklin Cemetery, 254 Carlin Road, Conklin. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
