|
|
Raymond P Delafield
Johnson City -
Raymond P. Delafield died December 25, 2019 with his wife Sherry by his side. Raymond is survived by his sister Betty Bryden, daughters Emily and Gale, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Raymond is also predeceased by seven brothers and three sisters. Calling hours and Funeral will take place Monday, December 30, 2019 at Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home in Vestal. Calling hours are from 9am to 11am, with the funeral immediately following.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019