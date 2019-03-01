|
Raymond S. Litynski
Johnson City - Litynski, Raymond, S. passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family on February 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years Constance Litynski and an infant daughter, Patricia Ann. He is survived by his four children, George (Beverly) Litynski, Paul (Carole) Litynski, Mary Jane (David) Jones and Kathleen (Thomas) Sohn; his grandchildren Elizabeth Eagan-Jones, Christen Sohn-McHaffie, Cindy Rogers, Stephanie Sohn, Rebecca Jones and Jonathan Litynski and three great-grandsons, Alexander Rogers and Thomas and Maxwell McHaffie. Ray was born May 8, 1925 to John and Mary Litynski in Amsterdam, NY. After graduating High School, he enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the USS Sangay, an ammunition ship active in the South Pacific Theater of World War ll. With numerous trips in and out of Pearl Harbor and in addition to issuing ammunition to cruisers and destroyers, her crew successfully cleared obstructions and directed minesweeping operations in and around the islands of the South Pacific. Ray was proud of his service and spoke reverently of all those who gave their lives in that conflict. At the conclusion of the war, he attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering. It was in Milwaukee, while convalescing in a VA hospital after back surgery, that he met the love of his life Connie, a nurse assigned to his care. They were married in 1951 and settled in Hoffmans, NY where they lived until 1963 when they moved to Johnson City, NY. Ray was employed by General Electric for 35 years as a flight systems analyst, retiring in 1985. During his time with GE, he worked closely with the military and space programs, receiving a patent for a control system used on the X-15 rocket plane, the fastest aircraft in the world. Ray loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter and fisherman and an expert gardener. He was a member of the New York State Forest Owners, the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Guide-Step Sportsmen Club, the New York State Christmas Tree Growers, the American-Legion, the New York State Conservation Council, the NRA and the Broome County Sportsmen's Association. He was extremely proud of his family, his home and his country. He was a faithful member of the Blessed Sacrament (St. Vincent) parish for over 50 years. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 4th between the hours of 5 and 7 pm at the Barber Memorial Home, 428 Main St. in Johnson City. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, March 5th at 10:30 am at Blessed Sacrament/St. Vincent Church, 465 Clubhouse Rd. in Vestal. Burial will be on Wednesday, March 6th at 11:00 am at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Upper Steadwell St., Amsterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ray's name to the St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 100, Chamberlain, SD, 57326.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019