|
|
Raymond Salani, Jr.
Endwell - Raymond J. Salani, Jr. (96) passed peacefully on October 30, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Fay (Rafalski) Salani and beloved wife of 62 years, Evelyn (Armstrong) Salani.
He is survived by four daughters: Teresa (Keith) Green; Annie (Steve) Winter; Margaret (Dan) Sullivan; Catherine Salani. Four grandaughters: Katelyn (Al) Winsman; Meghan (Zach) Ullrich; Elizabeth (Alex) Skojec; Therese Sullivan. Several cherished nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Born in Schenectady, NY, a devoted son, Ray graduated from Mount Pleasant High School. He served in WWII as Staff Sergeant T/3 for both the U.S. Army Signal Corps in Manduria, Italy and the U.S. Air Force in Bari, Italy. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with honors in Electrical Engineering and was employed by IBM for 35 years.
Ray was a humble, prayerful man of deep faith, a founding member of Our Lady of Angels Church (Church of the Holy Family) and daily communicant. He was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Third Order Carmelites, Nocturnal and Perpetual Adoration Societies, RCIA and Legion of Mary. In his retirement years, he helped build and maintain Mt. St. Francis Hermitage in Maine, NY.
Ray was an example of strong principles, moral values, wisdom and integrity. A man of honor devoted to spouse and family, true to his name which means "Wise Protector". He enjoyed family gatherings, family vacations and pilgrimages to many holy places including Medjugorje, Rome and the Holy Land.
Ray was a quiet intellectual, a learned man and avid reader who loved good conversation. He excelled at designing, repairing, wiring or solving challenging mechanical issues. In all things, he was grateful for all the gifts God had given to him.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gasparis, Mercy House, Lourdes Hospice and Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their unrivaled compassion and care for our one and only dad.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday 10 am at Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott Friday from 4-6 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019