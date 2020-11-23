1/1
Rev. Raymond T. Jones Sr.
1927 - 2020
Rev. Raymond T. Jones, Sr.

Rev. Raymond T. Jones, Sr., 93, of Endicott, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1927 in Forest City, NY, to the late Robert and Beatrice (Cox) Jones. He was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis A. Jones.

He is survived by his children: Pamela (Gary) Griffis, Raymond (Tara) Jones, Jr., and David (Lisa) Jones; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Ray/Pastor Jones was a graduate of Union Endicott High School and Elohim Bible Institute; former pastor of Cherry Creek Baptist Church in Cherry Creek, NY, then Forest Lake Baptist Church, Montrose, PA; and former director of the Tri-Cities Baptist Rescue Mission, Binghamton, NY.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Daniel Crane of South Apalachin Baptist Church presiding. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to South Apalachin Baptist Church, 4116 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin, NY 13732, in memory of Raymond T. Jones, Sr.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
