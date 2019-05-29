Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Castle Creek, NY
Castle Creek - Raymond W. "Butch" Earley, 77, died May 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Virginia and their children, Terry (Charles) Miller of Brackney, PA, Steven Williams of Endicott, Douglas (Margaret) Williams of Gettysburg, SD, Richard (Andrea) Williams of Waverly, NY and Christine Quinnan of Wilkes-Barre, PA, along with 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and special cousins John (Vivian) Piros of Conklin. Butch worked as an electrician and retired from IBEW 325 after many years of service. He enjoyed reading mystery novels, fishing and walking at Otsiningo Park. He was a faithful blood donor and a member of the Abbott United Methodist Church. The family is deeply appreciative to the nurses on the ICU at Lourdes Hospital for the special care they provided to Butch.

A graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Castle Creek, 11:00 am Saturday June 8. Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 29 to June 6, 2019
