Raymond Warren
Chenango Forks - Raymond Warren 87, died September 19, 2019. He was born in Stillmore, GA to J. Percy Warren and Ada Durden Warren. He moved to Metter, GA in 1942 where he was raised by his mother. He graduated from Metter Highschool in 1948, and enlisted in the US Navy, February 1949. He married Antoinette J. Barrick on December 11, 1954. He was commissioned as a supply Officer in 1956 and retired as LCDR in September 1975.
He is survived by his daughters Cheryl (Don) Brewer, Cynthia (Marty) Warren Rangel, and son David (Connie) Warren, grandchildren; Benjamin, Brandon and Rhaeann, and step grandchildren, Joshua (Megan), Jamie (Tony), Chirsten and Dakota along with 6 great-grandchildren.
In life Raymond served on the Chenango Forks Board of Education for 7 years including the time he served as president. He was on the Town of Chenango planning board for 30 years, Southern Tier Chapter Military Officers Association of America for 42 years, a former member of the Masons, Knights Templar and Shriners, and a member of First Baptist Church of Metter, GA. Since 1944.
A funeral service will be held 5:30pm Monday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. The family will receive friends from 3:30 - 5:30. Burial will be in Shiloh Moravian Church Cemetery, Sturgeon, WI. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Southern Tier Military Officers Association of America (STC - MOAA), c/o Terry Bale, Treasurer, 65 Elmwood Dr. Apalachin 13732-4304. Sign the guest book at www.HEFuneralHome.com.
