1/
Rebecca DeBottis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca DeBottis

Johnson City - On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Rebecca DeBottis (Becky), loving sister, auntie, friend, and daughter passed away at home at the age of 46.

She is survived by her sister Jennifer DeBottis-Janke (John Janke), niece Emma Janke, nephews Alexander and Benjamin Janke, and her parents Joseph and Lauretta DeBottis.

Rebecca worked for Broome-Tioga BOCES as the Regional Manager of Professional Development for Special Education. Working with educators across local districts, she provided training around special education regulations for the state of New York.

Rebecca always had a passion for education. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University at Albany, her Master of Science degree in School Psychology from The College of St. Rose and her Certificate of Advanced Study, School District Leadership from Niagara University Graduate School.

Rebecca loved traveling, music, reading, photography and antiquing. She especially treasured time spent with family and dear friends. She had a strong will, beautiful mind, and an amazing sense of humor. She had a mastery of the English language that made her an artist with words.

Rebecca was fiercely loving, loyal, kind, and generous. She has left us much too soon. We do not possess the words to describe our grief and disbelief. She will be missed and loved always.

Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson Street, Binghamton NY, 13904 from 12pm until 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army of Binghamton at 131 Washington St. Binghamton, NY 13901.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 11, 2020
My condolences to you all for the loss of Rebecca She was a colleague of mine when I was at BT BOCES. I always remember her as being very kind, generous, and fun loving. May your memories carry you through this difficult time
Michelle Bartholomew
Coworker
November 11, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved