Rebecca DeBottis



Johnson City - On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Rebecca DeBottis (Becky), loving sister, auntie, friend, and daughter passed away at home at the age of 46.



She is survived by her sister Jennifer DeBottis-Janke (John Janke), niece Emma Janke, nephews Alexander and Benjamin Janke, and her parents Joseph and Lauretta DeBottis.



Rebecca worked for Broome-Tioga BOCES as the Regional Manager of Professional Development for Special Education. Working with educators across local districts, she provided training around special education regulations for the state of New York.



Rebecca always had a passion for education. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University at Albany, her Master of Science degree in School Psychology from The College of St. Rose and her Certificate of Advanced Study, School District Leadership from Niagara University Graduate School.



Rebecca loved traveling, music, reading, photography and antiquing. She especially treasured time spent with family and dear friends. She had a strong will, beautiful mind, and an amazing sense of humor. She had a mastery of the English language that made her an artist with words.



Rebecca was fiercely loving, loyal, kind, and generous. She has left us much too soon. We do not possess the words to describe our grief and disbelief. She will be missed and loved always.



Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson Street, Binghamton NY, 13904 from 12pm until 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army of Binghamton at 131 Washington St. Binghamton, NY 13901.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store