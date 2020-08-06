Rebecca R. "Becky" HamiltonWindsor - Rebecca R. "Becky" Hamilton, 57, passed away unexpectedly into the presence of Jesus, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was predeceased by her father James C. Hamilton. She is survived by her mother Lucy M. Hamilton; brother James R. Hamilton, sister Alice L. Parker; sister Chrystal & Michael Gilbert; nephew Cristopher Gilbert; niece Michelle Gillbert; and many friends and cousins.She retired from the Binghamton Psychiatric Center after 20 years of service. Throughout her life, Becky blessed her family and friends with her gifts for singing and writing. She enjoyed the pleasures of special books, movies, music, and food, and she delighted in surprising others with favorite treats. In recent years, the highlight of her week was spending time with young children in Sunday School at the West Windsor Baptist Church, empathizing with their experiences and sharing their joy in learning. She never met a child or animal that she didn't love.The family will receive friends at the West Windsor Baptist Church on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 10-11am with a Funeral Service to follow. The burial will be in the Lacey Street Cemetery in Laceyville, PA. In lieu of flowers kindly, consider a donation in Becky's memory to the Humane Society.