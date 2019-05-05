Rebecca R. Mihalko



Alton, IL. - Rebecca R. Mihalko, (Guthrie) 56, of Alton, IL and Nanticoke, NY passed away Friday, April 19th 2019 after a long and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Becky was predeceased by her parents, Ronald and Carrie Guthrie and her husband Andrew Mihalko Jr. She is survived by her three children Brittany (Matthew Seeley) Fleming of Whitney Point, NY; Ian Fleming, and Andrew (Ashley Brown) Mihalko III, three grandchildren; Blake and Everette Seeley and Andrew R. Mihalko IV. Also by her siblings Doug (Donna) Guthrie, Susan (Ed), and Craig (Jamee) Guthrie, as well as many nieces and nephews. Becky was a brave, powerful, compassionate, fun, and unique woman. She was dedicated to her job at Burr and Reid law offices. She was a phenomenal friend and devoted mother and wife. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life such as travel, music, coloring, gardening and laughter with loved ones. One of the most inspiring messages she tried to send with people was, to be confident in who you are when your heart is in the right place; and hers most certainly was. At Becky's request there will be no funeral services or calling hours; however the family invites all those who knew and loved Becky to join them at the Nanticoke fire station (now Glenn Aubrey fire station 2); 1108 Nanticoke Rd. on Saturday May 11th from 1pm-4pm, as we gather together to celebrate the life of a mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, wife, and friend. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary