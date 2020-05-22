Rebekah E. Terwilliger
Rebekah E. Terwilliger

Endicott - Rebekah E. Terwilliger, 45 of Endicott, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home. She was predeceased by her brother, Jeremy Terwilliger; her grandparents, Mario and Rose George, and Kenneth Terwilliger; her aunt, Donna Wyatt. She is survived by her son, David A. Terwilliger; her parents, Jimmy and Janice Terwilliger; her grandmother, Marion Terwilliger-Thomas; her companion, David Dean; her aunts and uncles, Tom and Judy Wyatt, Dick and Midge Terwilliger, Jerry and Kenna Skrivan, Lori Briggs; her feline companion, April; also several cousins and friends. Rebekah was a loving daughter, a close companion and a wonderful mother. Many knew of her, but only a select few got to truly know her. She was one of the best friends that you could ever have and a generous person until the very end. Most importantly she was an inspiration for her son, someone who looked up to her more than he ever knew. She will be dearly missed by all. Due to the current health restrictions, a celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to The Animal Care Council 131 Washington Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
