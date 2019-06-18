|
Regina Dilello
Lanesboro, PA - Regina Ellen Gates Dilello,79, of Lanesboro, Pa. passed away on Sunday June 16, 2019 at the Barnes Kasson Hospital in Susquehanna, Pa. after an illness.
Regina was the daughter of the late Frances Schline and Clayton Gates. She was predeceased by her husband Alton Dilello a son Larry Dilello and a brother Gerald Gates.
She is survived by her daughters Jodee Dilello; Debra ( Katrina) Dilello; DeAnn (Bob) Parker; daughter-in-law Christina Dilello; grandchildren Jeanette, Keith, Matt, Katie and beloved granddaughter Danay Holbrook. Her sisters Lois, Lori, Cecelia and Theresa; brothers Pete, Roy and Al. many nieces and nephews.
Regina lived in Lanesboro her entire life and became an integral part of her community. She was the first councilwoman for Lanesboro and served as Judge of Elections for two decades. She was a school bus driver for SCSD for many years and later became a driver for special needs children. Regina was a member of the Red Hats Society and was always there for anyone in need.
Regina was lucky enough to have found a partner later in life in the late Miles Limbert. They were kindred souls who brought each other comfort and happiness. Along with Miles came a large extended family that took her in as one of their own and she became a mother, grandmother and even a great grandmother to them.
After retirement she never slowed down, joining in many community events and delivering meals on wheels. As she downsized and moved into Turnpike Terrace Regina again helped those around her being the driver for friends and neighbors to the farmer market, shopping trips, doctors appointments, ice cream trips and her weekly church run.
Pastor Kevin Setzer became a big part of Regina life over the last several years and was a true friend to her. She was a proud member of the Body of Christ Church and took immense pride in her girls joining her in helping with the Christmas dinner and deliveries to those in need.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday June 26th at 11am at the Lanesboro Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday June 25th at the Hennessey's Funeral Home 747 Jackson Ave Susquehanna, Pa. from 5 to 8pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 18, 2019