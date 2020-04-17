|
Regina Harris
Vestal - Regina C. Harris, 78, of Vestal, NY, passed away unexpectedly at home of natural causes on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Keith A Harris. Gina was also predeceased by her parents Paul and Faye DeSantis, father and mother in law Neal and Ruth Harris, sisters in law Louise and Martha Harris and Merry Harris-Perticone. Also, by her brother in law, Frank Livas Sr., that unfortunately passed away on the same day as Gina, in Massachusetts. Gina is survived by her sons Greg (Ann) Harris, Brad (Judi) Harris and her "wundaful" grandchildren Brittany (Ryan) Griffin, XoXo (Adam) Cecil, Zenec Harris, Isobel, Liam, and Patrick Elliker, Briana (Chris) O'Connor, Brooke (Mark) Warfel, Jenelle (Steve) Whalon, and Jaden Harris. She was also blessed with six great grandchildren, Braycen, Riley, Braylee, Lucas, Kenny and Owen. She is also survived by her sister Joan Livas, brothers and sisters in law, Dwight(Rosemary LaBarre) Harris, Doug (Cecilia Bean) Harris, Kent (Joann) Harris, John Perticone and many nieces and nephews. Regina DeSantis, "Queen of the Saints", was born on May 29th, 1941 in "Lynn Lynn the city of sin!" Massachusetts and grew up in nearby Beverly. She graduated from Beverly High School in 1959 with an amazing class and was proud to cheerlead in her senior year. Until her death she remained close with her classmates, Barb, Frannie, Tobey, Linda, Marylou and Georgia to name a few. She and Keith attended every class reunion. After Keith had passed, Gina went with her son, Brad. She was a real trooper. Gina graduated college in 1961 from Bryant College in Rhode Island. She met the love of her life, Keith, and was married in 1962. Gina had an incredible eye for color and style and truly enjoyed helping people decorate. She worked at Sofas & Chairs until they closed, and later, at Home Goods in Vestal. Her style was only superceded by her incredible personality, love, and inner strength. Her ability to silver line the darkest clouds, form lasting friendships, and retain a positive attitude is something we can all admire. Anyone that knew her will attest to that. It seemed no matter where she went, she had a friend or acquaintance. And, if by chance, there weren't any around, she would just make a new one. Gina loved sports. Lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, Celtics and New England Patriots. "Oh my beautiful Tom Brady!" Her greatest joy though, was her family. Gina loved her family as every mother should. She found such joy in our company. She celebrated our achievements and put a positive spin on our difficulties. And her family loved her right back. There is a piece of her in all of us that knew her. We will all hold that piece in our hearts until we meet again. Rest in Peace Nona. We will miss you. Due to the difficult times we are currently living in, a private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. To her friends and family, we hope you understand. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Danielle House 160 Riverside Drive Binghamton NY 13905. Please visit the following site to see pictures of Gina and her family at https://www.flickr.com/gp/[email protected]/vCsJ1U
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020