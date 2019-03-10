|
Regina Ora Williams
Crossville, TN - September 22, 1937 - February 27, 2019
Regina, 81 is survived by her children and their spouses: Teri and Bruce Wolff (Apalachin, NY), Sheila and Mike Hill (Crossville, TN), and Doug and Christine Williams (Pottstown, PA), one grandson, Brian Wolff (Austin, TX), a brother-in-law, Jim Mitchell (Tucson, AZ), and sister-in-law, Mary Wheeldon (Marion, IN).
Regina and her husband, Myron Williams, retired to Crossville, TN in 1999. Myron preceded her in death in 2016.
A celebration of her Life will be held at 11:00 AM on April 6, 2019 at Claysville United Methodist Church in Crossville, TN. Donations to Claysville United Methodist Church will be appreciated.
Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019