Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Paul's Church
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Binghamton - Regina Segrue-McAuliffe 86, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Jim, her sisters Shirley, Marilyn, Annamae and her brother Jack. She is survived by her brother Tom and her children Mark (Phyllis)McAuliffe, Kathy (Tom) Behan, Chris (Peggy) McAuliffe, and Tom McAuliffe. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren: Ryan (Stacey), Patrick and Kelly McAuliffe; Mike (Amanda) Behan; Lauren (Dr Ying Wei) Lum; James (Callie) and Daniel McAuliffe; and Tom (Daniela), Corey and Meghan McAuliffe. She is also blessed to be survived by 5 great-grandchildren; Madison and Emma Behan and Connor, Natalie and Haley Lum. A life long resident of the east side of Binghamton, she was known for her quick wit and wisdom. She especially enjoyed being among her family and was known to always voice her opinions with humor and directness. She had great grit and strength of character and will be missed. The family wishes to thank Meals on Wheels and all of the Staff at Wilson Hospital North Tower 4 for their extraordinary care. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton from 9 until 10:45 am. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a in Regina's name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
