Regina Vanuga
formerly Endicott - Regina Vanuga, 97, formerly of Endicott, NY passed away peacefully January 13, 2020, in Tucson, AZ after a long illness.
She was a retired employee of GE in Westover, NY.
Regina is survived by her son Allan, daughter-in-law Sandra and her grandsons; Allan and Aaron all from Tucson, Az.
Her ashes will be interred, after a brief ceremony, at Vestal Hills Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, March 19th at 11 AM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 14 to Mar. 19, 2020