Vestal - Rhoda R. Sheret, 73, of Vestal, NY passed peacefully, alongside family, June 2 2019. Rhoda was born March 12, 1946 in Auburn, NY to the late Clyde N. and Genevieve Miller, and predeceased by her younger brother, Clyde R. Miller. She was the beloved wife to her high school sweetheart Bernard J. Sheret, and dear mother of Lorena (Randy) Swartz and James Sheret; grandmother of USAF Major Jessica (Brian) Zembek-Kuhn, Randall Sheret, Jeremy Sheret, Corey Swartz, and Nicholas Swartz; and sister-in-law of Cindy (Emanuel) Carter and Sylvia (Jeffery) Newman. And dear friend to home health aides Amber, Lexie, Jerri and Cora who helped care for her over the last year. Rhoda was an avid porcelain doll-maker and collector, and longtime member of the Iroquois and Tioga Regions of The Antique Automobile Club of America, where she enjoyed traveling the country and showing her and her husband's antique cars. Family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main St., Endicott, NY Saturday June 8th, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon followed by a memorial service at 12:00 noon by Pastor Mike Willis. Burial will be private at the Vestal Park Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 6 to June 7, 2019