Owego, NY - Ricardo O. "Rick" Neira, 78, of Owego was reunited and is now dancing in the arms of his loving wife of 58 years, Marge Neira, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Rick was also predeceased by his granddaughter, Christine Bensley. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Gary Lombardo, Ramona and Dave Bensley; two sons and daughter-in-law, Ray and Jan Neira, Rick Neira and Crystal Meadows; 11 grandchildren, Cynthia (James), Bobbi Jo, David (Chris), Joseph (Kristina), Brett, Brendan, Mason, Mariah (Cody), Mallory, Jennifer, Jeremy; five great-grandchildren; brother, Reinaldo Neira; sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Paul Gvazdinskas; sister-in-law, Ann Sedlock; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Rick worked for O'Hara's Quality Foods, Inc., and Sanmina Corp. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Keith Nichols, the 2nd Floor ICU and the Palliative Care Unit at Wilson Regional Medical Center for the care and compassion shown to dad and our family. In honoring Rick's wishes, family and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of life and a light dinner on Tuesday, July 9th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW Post #1371, 207 Main Street, Owego, New York. Burial will take place privately in the Tioga Cemetery, Owego, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Rick's Memory to a . Condolences may be made to Rick's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 4, 2019