Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricardo Neira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricardo Neira

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricardo Neira Obituary
Ricardo Neira

Owego, NY - Ricardo "Rick" Neira, 55, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Rick was predeceased by his parents, Ricardo and Marguerite Neira. He is survived by his two daughters and son-in-law, Mariha and Cody Hartford, Mallory Neira; mother-of-Mallory, Beth Neira; two grandchildren, Brior and Braelynn Hartford; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Jan Neira; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ramona and David Bensley, Debbie and Gary Lombardo; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Rick worked many years in construction. He loved fishing, hunting and outdoors. Life Celebration Services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Burial will be in the Tioga Cemetery. Condolences may be made to Rick's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricardo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now