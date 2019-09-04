|
Ricardo Neira
Owego, NY - Ricardo "Rick" Neira, 55, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Rick was predeceased by his parents, Ricardo and Marguerite Neira. He is survived by his two daughters and son-in-law, Mariha and Cody Hartford, Mallory Neira; mother-of-Mallory, Beth Neira; two grandchildren, Brior and Braelynn Hartford; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Jan Neira; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ramona and David Bensley, Debbie and Gary Lombardo; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Rick worked many years in construction. He loved fishing, hunting and outdoors. Life Celebration Services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Burial will be in the Tioga Cemetery. Condolences may be made to Rick's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 4, 2019