Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
1929 - 2020
Richard A. Bowling Obituary
Richard A. Bowling

Port Crane - Richard Bowling, 90 years old, of Port Crane, NY passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the NYS Veterans Home. He was Predeceased by his parents and brother. Survived by Alison (James) Shofkom, Wendy (Mike) Hanyon, Barry Bowling, Sarah (Ron) Henry, Amy (Bryan) LaClair, and Paul (Lynn) Bowling, twelve grandchildren and 12 great grand children. He was a long time resident of CT and retired as an x-Ray tech. from Yale University Hospital. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and being an Amsoil dealer. Visiting hour 2:00-3:00 with a service at 3:00 Sat. March 14th at Coleman Daniels Funeral Home Endicott.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
