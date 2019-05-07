Richard A. Hammond



Windsor - It is with great sadness and broken hearts that our father Dick has passed away on May 2, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Lois who he missed every day; his parents Richard and Marie Hammond; sister and brother-in-law Alberta (Doug) McMaster; grandson Jamey Sullivan who was like a son to him; infant grandson Jody Sullivan; great grandson Orion Sullivan. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Rose Mary (Jim) Hoffman, Marsha (Dan) O'Neil; grandchildren Richard (Stacey), Heather (Matt), Matthew (Tanya); great grandchildren Nova, Logan, Ashley, Autumn, Emily, Jacob, Audra and great-great granddaughter Venus. Dad always had a smile on his face and was a very loving and happy person. He was always there to help anyone. Dad loved his daily trips to the gas station to get his tickets and of course, talk to the girls. He also loved his Bingo and shuffle board at the American Legion Post 1645 Robinson St., Binghamton and talking to all his friends. But most of all, he loved his family with all his heart, they were the most important people in his life. It is a great loss and he will be sadly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton. Burial will be in Windsor Village Cemetery. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 7 to May 8, 2019