Richard A. Rebello Obituary
Richard A. Rebello

Brackney, PA - Richard Abel Rebello, 74, of Brackney, PA, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at his home. He was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Jean McMahon Rebello; his parents, Abel and Clementina Rebello; and a brother, Rudy Rebello. He is survived by his children, Gavin and Kara Rebello, Jennifer Short, Greg and Jennifer Rebello, Steve and Emily Rebello, David and Calley Rebello; 18 grandchildren; his brother and sister Mike Rebello, Mark and Lisa Ferriera; many nieces and nephews. He was a member of St. Augustine's Church, Silver Lake, PA. Rich was a graduate of Bishop Stang High School in 1963. He was a proud veteran of the Marine Corp, serving 1967-1973. He was retired from Pepsi-Cola Company in Binghamton, NY. He enjoyed playing golf, playing cards, and proudly attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Sunday morning donuts and coffee was a weekly event he looked forward to with his family. He looked forward to trips to his hometown, New Bedford, MA to visit with his siblings, childhood friends, and extended family. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Augustine's Church, Silver Lake, PA, Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be St. Agustine's Cemetery in the spring. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Richard's memory may be made to Brackney Food Pantry, C/O St. Brigid's Parish, 17 Cottage Street, Friendsville, PA 18818.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020
