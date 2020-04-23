|
Richard A. Ward
Binghamton - Richard Arden Ward (Dick), age 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital. He was predeceased by his mother, Florence Grumme Ward in 1964; his step-mother, Pearl Hickok Ward, in 1988; and his father, Eugene Taylor Ward, in 1995. He is survived by his cousins John Ward, Ralph Ward, Jean Ward Anderson and Alan Howland. Dick is also survived by many close friends Richard West, Walter Halm, Jr., Rev. Bradley Marple and Glenn Williams. Born in Elmira, NY on December 15, 1929, his family moved to Binghamton in 1939. He attended local schools and graduated in January 1948 from-Binghamton (Central) High School. In the mid-1940's, Dick, as a Boy Scout, became a Den Chief to a Cub Scout Pack associated with Thomas Jefferson School in Binghamton. He was also Jr. Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 1, sponsored by West Presbyterian Church. In 1950, he graduated from what is now known as Farmingdale University (Long Island) with an A.A.S. degree in Horticulture. Dick entered the U.S. Army on March 1, 1951 and was honorably discharged in March 1953. He served in Korea in the 934th Engineer Aviation Brigade, a part of SCARWAF (Special Category Army with Air Force). He graduated from Harpur College (now Binghamton University) in 1957 with a B.A. in Business Administration. While at Harpur, he was President of Alpha Phi Omega fraternity, President of the Protestant Fellowship and was a member of the Dionysian Society. He later became a member of Harpur's Heritage Circle. Dick was the first member of his family to be awarded college degrees. After graduation, he was employed in administrative positions at GAF Corp. and Singer-Link in Binghamton. In 1972, he moved to Connecticut and entered the industrial diamond industry located in the Greater Hartford area. He retired in 1993 as Customer Service Manager in the Super Abrasive Division of Norton Company and returned to Binghamton. Dick became well known for his hobbies of color photography, world travel and gardening. Many of his photographs have won local, regional and national awards in juried competition. For many years, his specialty was producing travelogues of his thirty plus trips throughout the world - including China and Alaska. He enjoyed showing these to friends and organizations here and in Connecticut. His passion for photography led Dick to teach evening courses at two high schools in the West Hartford, Ct area. In recent years, he became interested ln displaying and selling his salon color prints in a variety of exhibits and galleries. Some of his prints hang in area homes and organizations. He was a long time member of Endwell Camera Club, Laurel Camera Club in West Hartford, Binghamton Camera Club and Roberson Photo Club (and also served on its Board). As a volunteer, Dick served in the COMPEER program of the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier and on its advisory board. His genuine interest in helping the mentally challenged ultimately led to his being voted International Adult COMPEER volunteer of the year in 2004. He could not have achieved this high award without his wonderful friendship with Walter Halm, Jr. to whom he mentored as a COMPEER volunteer. Walter also shared in this high award. Dick was a long time member of West Presbyterian Church in Binghamton where he was an ordained Elder and a Deacon. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made in Richard A. Ward's name to the Foundation of the State University of New York at Binghamton, Inc., PO Box 6005, Binghamton, NY 13902-6005.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020