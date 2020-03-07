|
|
Richard (Dick) Adams
Kirkwood - Dick Adams, 94, passed away Friday, March 6th at the NYS Veterans Home at Oxford, NY surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his wife Hedwig, his parents, Oscar & Abigail (Shea) Adams and his great granddaughter Caroline Schrum. Dick is survived by his daughter Kathy Adams & Ed Winston (Carroll Valley, PA), sons and daughter in laws Rick & Mary Adams (Harpursville, NY), Dave & Mary Adams (TN), Jim & Janine Adams (NC). He also had ten grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, 4 cousins and many nieces and nephews. Dick was born in Binghamton, NY in 1925 and lived his entire life in Broome County. In his youth he was an altar boy, Eagle Scout and member of the New York Guard. After graduating from Binghamton North High in 1944, Dick enlisted in the US Army where he served as a combat infantryman in WWII in the European Theatre. After the war Dick continued to serve in the New York Guard and also as a Five Mile Point Fire Company volunteer fireman, he was an avid blood donor throughout his life. Dick was employed as a security officer at the Binghamton State Hospital ("The Hill"). He retired from "The Hill" as Chief Security Officer after 35 years of service in 1983. After retirement Dick & Hedy enjoyed many years of travel, camping, fishing and engaging with family.
Dick and Hedy were married for 65 years and raised their family in Kirkwood, NY. Dick lived there until Feb. 2020 when due to illness he became a resident at the NY State Veterans Home at Oxford, NY. He was a member of Occannum Community Baptist Church. The family would like to especially thank the staff at Binghamton General Hospital-Memorial 3 and the staff at NYS Veterans Home at Oxford for their kind and skilled care during the last weeks of Dick's life. We especially would like to thank the time, care and love Dicks granddaughters lavished on him, spending much time visiting and caring for him in his last weeks.
The family will receive friends from 1-2pm, followed by a memorial service, Wednesday March 11, 2020 at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home to be conducted by Pastor Kevin Rollo of Lighthouse Community Church of Windsor, NY. Burial will be at the Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the NYS Veterans Home at Oxford, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020