Beecher Flooks Funeral Home
418 BEDFORD ROAD
Pleasantville, NY 10570
(914) 769-0001
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sidney United Methodist Church
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Sidney United Methodist Church
Pleasantville - Richard Earl Aiken, formerly a General Manager of Amphenol Aerospace in Sidney, NY, passed away peacefully at home in Pleasantville, NY on Dec. 9 at the age of 70.

Rick fought a courageous battle against ALS in his final years, but his life was defined by his faith in God, his strength as a family man, his devotion to Amphenol for 42 years and his contagious smile.

Born to Rudolph and Mary Aiken in Potsdam, NY, Rick attended Clarkson University, where he met his wife Debbie -- his soulmate and loving caregiver every day of his life since then. Together they had three children, Rob, Jeff and Kristen, who'll attest that their dad never missed their sports games, music concerts or a chance to holler the world's loudest wakeup call every morning. To this day, they can't look around their homes without seeing signs of their dad everywhere, from the furniture he built to the tool cabinets he curated for them. His kids have done their best to make their dad as proud of them as they have always been of him -- he was the most solid supporter and provider that a family could ever hope for.

Rick truly loved his work and his colleagues at Amphenol, which he considered his second home. He took immeasurable pride in his work and swelled with joy at the mere mention of Amphenol.

He was also a doting grandfather, an obsessive Syracuse fan and, to the chagrin of his sons and the delight of his daughter, a Yankees fan.

Rick will be truly missed by his family: His wife Debbie; his children Rob (and Kathi), Jeff (and Veronica), and Kristen; his grandchildren Kaylee, Anderson, Donovan, Casper and Annika; his Mom Mary, his brother Jerry and sister Nancy and their families; and all of his in-laws and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at the Sidney United Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 12-2 p.m., with the service immediately after, at 2 p.m. Donations can be made to Compassionate Care ALS (https://ccals.org) to honor Rick's wish for a cure.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
