Services
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Richard And Eleanor Cross

Richard And Eleanor Cross Obituary
Richard and Eleanor Cross

Whitney Point - A memorial service for both Richard and Eleanor Cross formerly of Whitney Point will be held at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Friends of the family may call Saturday from 1:30pm until the time of service at the funeral home. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Kattelville Cemetery, 1924 NY-12, Binghamton, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to Regency SouthernCare Hospice Services, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Road., Suite 110, North Charleston, SC 29406. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 1, 2019
