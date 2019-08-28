Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Richard B. "Porky" Holgate


1934 - 2019
Richard B. "Porky" Holgate Obituary
Richard B. "Porky" Holgate

New Milford, PA - Richard B. Holgate, 85, went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Geraldine; four children, Arlene and Dwight Carey, Terri White, Jeffrey and Mary Holgate, and Rick and Michelle Holgate; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and close friend, Alan Vogel. Dick was predeceased by a grandson, Derrick Ralston; and a close friend Darius Shimer. Dick was a mechanic and owned and operated Dick's Service Center in New Milford, PA. He enjoyed working on and using John Deere Tractors, watching tractor pulls, and going to tractor shows. He loved his family and will be dearly missed. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Church, Hallstead Campus, 107 Church Street, Montrose, PA 18801
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 28, 2019
