Richard Ballou
Formerly of Newark Valley - Richard Ballou, 94, formerly of Newark Valley, NY passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Groves Center in Lake Wales, Florida following a brief illness. Richard was born April 4, 1925 in Endicott, NY to Arland and Ruth Baldwin Ballou. He was predeceased by his wife of 29 years, Anna Ballou, daughter Marsha Ballou Holst, and stepdaughter Jane Kobylarz.
Richard is survived by his daughter Susan (Ken) Ballou Wiles of Lake Wales, FL, son-in law Carl (Jackie) Holst of NJ, grandchildren Ben (Katie) Wiles of Lake Wales, FL, Patrick Wiles of Tampa, FL, Hannah (Daniel) Holst of Waltham, MA, Stephanie Holst of Brooklyn, NY; five step-grandchildren, Mitch, Brett, Joseph, Marcy and Heather, Jack and Samuel.
Richard was employed by IBM Corp. and owned and operated a service station in Newark Valley, NY with his father, Arland. He was also an independent hauler for many years contracted to George Transfer.Richard was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, boating, gardening, and bird watching. He was especially loved by his grandchildren and great grandchildren for his kindness, humor an attentive nature.The family is being assisted by-Esty Munroe and Fahey Funeral Home, Owego, NY and Marion Nelson Funeral Home, Lake Wales, FL. Private graveside services will be held at Hope Cemetery, Newark Valley, NY. Condolences may be made to Dick's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019