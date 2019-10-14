Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Black

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Black Obituary
Richard Black

Vestal - Richard Black, Vestal, 97, died October 14, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Vici; son-in-law Mike Powell, Endwell; 7 brothers; 1 sister. He is survived by 1 daughter Marilyn Powell, Baldwinsville; 3 granddaughters Kelly Powell, San Diego; Kimberly (Nick) Huffman, Baldwinsville; Kelsey Powell, San Diego. Also 3 great grandchildren Dylan Fishman, San Diego; Carter and Brinley Huffman, Baldwinsville. He is a long time member of Our Lady of Sorrow Church. And IBM retiree after 38 yrs. A special thank you to The Hearth at Castle Gardens staff who he loved and shared a great friendship. Thank you to nephew Joe (Christine) Brown, Endicott; and niece Nancy (Jim) Green, Endwell for their caring visits.

Funeral Services will be held Friday 1 pm from the at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Vestal.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now