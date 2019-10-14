|
Richard Black
Vestal - Richard Black, Vestal, 97, died October 14, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Vici; son-in-law Mike Powell, Endwell; 7 brothers; 1 sister. He is survived by 1 daughter Marilyn Powell, Baldwinsville; 3 granddaughters Kelly Powell, San Diego; Kimberly (Nick) Huffman, Baldwinsville; Kelsey Powell, San Diego. Also 3 great grandchildren Dylan Fishman, San Diego; Carter and Brinley Huffman, Baldwinsville. He is a long time member of Our Lady of Sorrow Church. And IBM retiree after 38 yrs. A special thank you to The Hearth at Castle Gardens staff who he loved and shared a great friendship. Thank you to nephew Joe (Christine) Brown, Endicott; and niece Nancy (Jim) Green, Endwell for their caring visits.
Funeral Services will be held Friday 1 pm from the at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Vestal.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019