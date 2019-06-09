|
|
Richard Burke
- - Richard (Dick) Burke 74, passed into eternal sleep on May 19th, 2019. Born March 10th, 1945 in Binghamton N.Y. to Allie L. Burke and Olive R. (Coy) Burke. He lived in Binghamton NY and Port St. Lucie FL; St Augustine, FL and was a lifetime summer resident of McDonough, NY.
He is survived by Lucille (Hitchcock) Burke, his bride of 55 years, three children; Gerald (Gerry) A. Burke and wife Denell (Bykerk) Burke and grandchildren; Danae, and Danielle Roytan, Hunter Howard, Dennis and Audrey Burke of IN. Daughter, Kelly M. Burke, her husband Carl R. Harvey and their children Carlie Proto (Chris), Kyle Harvey (US Navy - Japan) and Ryan Harvey all of CT. Son, Richard (Rick) A. Burke and his wife Lisa (Lamneck) Burke, their children Ashley and Megan Burke of FL. Dick was a life member and past president of the Chenango Bridge Fire Company, and a member of the McDonough fire Dept. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, Lodge #438 in Marathon N.Y., and a member of the Kalurah Shriners, Endicott NY. 13760.
Donations in memory of Dick can be made to: Springfield Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. https://www.shrinershospitals. Contact Stacey at 413-735-1285
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 9, 2019