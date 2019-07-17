|
Richard "Dick" C. Conrad
Windsor - Richard "Dick" C. Conrad, 65, of Windsor, passed away on July 15, 2019, surrounded by all his family. Dick is predeceased by his parents, Chuck and Pep Conrad; and in-laws, Jake and Jane Furman. Dick is survived by "The Bride" of 45 years, Lori; sons, Jim (Karena) Conrad, and Scott (Christy) Conrad; grand-kids, Stephanie (Jeremy) Rajnes, Nick (Stephanie) Crandall, Alek Conrad, Regan Conrad, and Lexi Conrad; 2 great grandchildren, Landon Crandall, and Lillie Crandall, siblings, Doug (Sandi) Conrad, Deborah MacBlane, and Diane (Lou) Kitchner; along with, Cheryl (Roger) Peet, and Jill (David) Bodie; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, too many friends to list; and his Class of '71 Golf Team. Dick was a life long member of Teamsters #693, enjoyed golf and spending time with his family and friends, especially with the grand-kids. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 56 Chapel St., Windsor, NY. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dick's name to the First United Methodist Church, 56 Chapel St., Windsor, NY 13865.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 17, 2019